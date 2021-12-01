Hazel Moder, the daughter of Julia Roberts, makes her red carpet debut at Cannes!

Julia Roberts’ daughter, Hazel Moder, Aged 16, she made a rare public appearance at the Cannes Film Festival. This not only caused a sensation on social networks because there are very few photographs of the young girl on the internet, but because we had not seen her for a long time, and she is identical to her mother!











© Provided by Chic Magazine

Hazel Moder, the daughter of Julia Roberts, makes her red carpet debut (Fto: Getty Images)





The teenager made her red carpet debut when she walked alongside her father, the cinematographer, Daniel Moder, for the premiere of the film “Flag Day” in Cannes.

Enjoying her time on the red carpet, Hazel wore a loose midi dress it had a yellow lace floral pattern. She completed the look with a pair of black shoes and a gold necklace. Going for a laid-back look on the red carpet, her blonde locks were pulled up in a messy ponytail.

Daniel, meanwhile, wore an elegant black suit and tie that he paired with a crisp white shirt for the occasion.

Father and daughter attended the event as Daniel served as cinematographer on Sean Penn’s drama, “Flag Day”, which premiered at Cannes and will have a limited release in theaters worldwide.

Let us remember that Julia Roberts shares her twin daughter Hazel and her son Phinnaeus, as well as her 14-year-old son Henry, with her husband Daniel, and are notoriously private about their family life.

The actress originally met the 52-year-old Emmy-nominated cinematographer on the 2000 set of Gore Verbinski’s film, “The Mexican” co-starring Brad Pitt.

She and Daniel married in 2002, several years after her brief marriage to Lyle Lovett. And just a couple of weeks ago or less, the couple celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary on July 4 of this year with a rare selfie on the beach.

Who is Hazel Moder?

Hazel was born on November 28, 2004 in Los Angeles California as Hazel Patricia Moder. His twin is Phinaeus Moder and his younger brother is Henry Moder, who was born in June 2007.

This 2021 will turn 17 and has been studying at Our Lady of Mercy school in Los Angeles. In fact, she is known for participating in various sports in school programs.











© Provided by Chic Magazine

PHOTO





Despite her young age, Hazel has been able to start her acting career. She starred in the romantic comedy film “Mother’s Day” which was released in 2016. She acted alongside her two brothers and her mother. Other than that, he also made an appearance on VH1’s “All Access” in 2006, which featured different famous kids.

He does not yet know if he will want to follow in the footsteps of his fathers in the entertainment industry, but he has participated in several on-screen projects. Being a minor, her family protected her a lot, and she does not even have her own social networks.

Did you already know her?