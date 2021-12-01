Halo Infinite multiplayer adds a new experience system for the first few games

The 343 Industries title for Xbox will increase the bonuses in the first six games of each day.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated November 30, 2021, 08:58 30 comments

There is a lot of talk about Halo Infinite, and that the game has not yet gone on sale. The reason? That its multiplayer is now available free for PC and Xbox consoles and, while it offers a very solid experience, users have complained a lot about the problems that arise with the current system of progression of the title of Microsoft.

Therefore, from 343 Industries they are making efforts to try to satisfy the players, who ask for a change in the obtaining of experience and in the amount of it that is gained in relation to the time played. In fact, they themselves have confirmed that it is a priority for the study, and the last update it already makes modifications in this regard.

They also seek to benefit those who play dailyHas made it clear John junyszek, a regular when it comes to communicating changes through his official Twitter account. The Halo Community Manager has confirmed that experience will be increased in the first six games each day, with the aim that the reward received is more adjusted to the time we play, in addition to benefiting those who play daily.

Thus, for the first game we will receive 300 points, for the second and third 200 in each one, for the fourth, the fifth and the sixth we will be awarded 100 to, finally, be reduced to 50 points in the subsequent ones. The setting should be available from this morning, and from the study they promise to be listening to the requests that players are making in forums and networks.

The full game of Halo Infinite, with its corresponding campaign, will be released next December 8 for PC, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S, being available from day one for those with an active Xbox Game Pass subscription. Its leaders have made it clear that it is a very expansive title, with new challenges to face and fearsome villains that we will have to face.

More about: Halo Infinite, Xbox, Microsoft, 343 Industries and Multiplayer.