Halo Infinite, Among Us and Stardew Valley among the games coming to Xbox Game Pass during the first half of December

We are already in the final stretch of 2021 and Microsoft wants to close the year in style, which is why it has left us with the announcement of the new batch of video games that will join Xbox Game Pass during the first half of December.

A total of 12 titles They are the ones that will be arriving during the next few days, among them a few that will become available in the service from the first day they are put on sale, so let’s find out which ones are chosen.

ANVIL

Date: December 2 (available at launch)

We start with Anvil, an action game in which we will dedicate ourselves to search the remains of alien civilizations that are scattered throughout the universe. This will lead us to explore galaxies with all kinds of planets creatures that will have to be defeated.

Archvale

Date: December 2 (available at launch)

We go to Archvale, a colorful indie with a pixel-art touch and a very frenetic gameplay in which we will go through dungeons full of enemies and traps in which we will touch master weapons and skills necessary to move forward.

Final Fantasy XIII-2

Date: December 2nd

As its name suggests, Final Fantasy XIII-2 is about the second part of the trilogy in which the thirteenth installment of the saga is divided, with new characters and a new improved battle system.

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Date: December 2nd

No, this is not a joke. Lawn Mowing Simulator It’s about a lawn mower simulator that we will use in a British countryside.

Rubber bandits

Date: December 2 (available at launch)

The crazy proposal of Rubber bandits will put us squarely in fights against other players while we try to steal and collect as much money as we can with physics-based gameplay.

Stardew valley

Date: December 2nd

One of the star launches this month is that of Stardew Valley, where after inheriting an agricultural plot we will dedicate ourselves to start a new life on the farm with all kinds of activities to carry out for it to prosper.

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector

Date: December 2nd

We jump into something wilder from the hand of Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector with its turn-based strategy fighting that take place in this futuristic universe, with powerful heroes with their respective abilities and weapons with which they will wreak havoc.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator

Date: December 7 (available at launch)

On Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator the objective will be to buy, sell and trade organs in a strange universe to establish a business that has no rival.

Halo Infinite

Date: December 8 (available at launch)

In a few days, what for many will be Microsoft’s most important launch of 2021 will arrive. The Master Chief is ready for action with Halo Infinite with an exciting campaign that will add to the online multiplayer that is now available today.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

Date: December 9

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 leaves us with a musou in which we can control up to 40 characters from the acclaimed anime and manga series with which we will not stop distributing tow against hundreds of enemies at the same time.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Date: December 14th

As we have already told you in the last hours, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will join the list very soon, so the bravest can already prepare their group of soldiers to try to annihilate the fearsome Xenomorphs in this third person survival shooter.

Among us

Date: December 14th

And we finish with the console version of Among Us, with which the piques and the laughs are guaranteed as long as find out who the impostors are that they are destroying the rest of the members of a space crew.

