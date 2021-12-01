Haircuts: Curtain Bangs and Layered Bob; the look Julia Roberts wore in the 90s returns

At Panorama we know that Bob haircuts are the favorite style of this year, as we recently discovered that Bob haircuts are Mini and midi manes are the new sexy accessory that we all need to model, so we are inspired by a look that Julia Roberts used in the 90s to test it in winter.

Hello Curtain Bangs and Layered Bob! A vintage fashion salutes this era and the best thing is that one of our fashion and style gurus wore it in an unforgettable decade, so proof this retro look that returns with great force.

During the film ‘Everyone Says I Love You’ (in 1996), under the direction of Woody Allen, Roberts wore a mane with a lot of movement, of long defined layers, look that he complemented with a curtain bangs that lightly caressed her cheekbones and framed her gaze.

This bet was one of the funniest hairstyles and styles that Julia wore during her acting career, as well as one of the most popular for her followers.

What does Bob haircut and curtain bangs look like today?

Thanks to aesthetic trends and the influence of Asian fashion, manes have lost their fear ofquirky, fun, or riskyHowever, vintage styles are still valid; An example is this cut that remains as the one used by the protagonist of ‘My best friend’s wedding’ in the early 90s.

This proposal will give you structure on your face, it will also sharpen the chin, It is perfect for those who are not ready to try mini haircuts.

So now you know, the time has come to travel to the past and recreate hair with style, glamor, sophistication and a pinch of movement. You, would you try this haircut inspired by the young Julia Roberts?