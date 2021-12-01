Guillermo del Toro’s adaptation of “En Las Montañas de la Locura” could be revived thanks to streaming

At one point it seemed that the dream would come true. “In the mountains of madness”, The classic novel by HP Lovecraft, would be carried out by Guillermo del Toro in collaboration with Tom Cruise and James Cameron under the umbrella of Universal Pictures. But the project was completely disarmed due to the high cost of the initiative.

Over time, the Mexican director was always consulted about the possibility of reviving the idea, making it clear along the way that he will always try to carry it out. He will try, as he said in 2020, “to the grave.”

And now he was consulted about it again, as part of a participation in the podcast called The Kingcast of Fangoria magazine, hinting that his new relationship with Netflix could lead to a revival of the idea.

“Guess what the first projects I presented were, you know? [risas] I went through the cabinets and found [El Conde de] Monte Cristo, [En las] Mountains of Madness. Those were some of the ones I presented first, ”explained Guillermo del Toro. “But the thing about ‘Las Montañas’ is that the script I co-wrote 15 years ago is not the one I would do now, so I need to rewrite it. Not only to reduce it in some way, but because at that time I was trying to unite the scale with elements that would make it go through the machinery of the studio ”, stated the director.

In that sense, the director stated that he would no longer need to work on the adaptation in the terms he originally proposed, so with a production for streaming he could carry it out in a “much more esoteric, weirder, smaller” way.

“I no longer have the appetite to do some of the great set pieces that I designed. Since I already did this or that with great sequences in other films, now I want to go in a weirder direction, “said Del Toro.

For now, nothing is guaranteed, but keep in mind that the deal between Netflix and Guillermo del Toro will lead to animated films (such as a stop-motion musical by Pinocchio), series and other live-action productions.