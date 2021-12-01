Good news! IMSS breaks record with 3,178 surgeries

The Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) is making steady progress in strengthening deferred care and services due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With three thousand 178 surgeries from November 26 to 28.

From November 26 to 28 in 33 Representative Offices in the states and 24 High Specialty Medical Units (UMAE). Three thousand 178 surgeries, 19 thousand 299 Specialty consultations and 34 thousand 984 Family Medicine consultations were carried out.

As a characteristic of this 12th National Service Recovery Day, the “PrevenIMSS Triathlon” was held at the national level. Through which preventive actions were reinforced in diseases such as COVID-19, influenza, diabetes, hypertension, obesity and cancer.

Within the actions of the “PrevenIMSS Triathlon”, orientation workshops were given to promote healthy regional eating and physical activations were held in all states.

Strategy “120 days of recovery of health services”

With the strategy “120 days of recovery of health services”, in just three days 5,428 mammograms were also performed. Six thousand 604 clinical breast examinations, 19 thousand 466 detections of Diabetes Mellitus. As well as 22,140 of Arterial Hypertension, 3,286 of cervico-uterine cancer. And 406 for Hepatitis C and HIV, as well as two kidney transplants and 200 vasectomies.

Additionally, 816 stomatology consultations, 39 of Mental Health and 1,636 of Nutrition were carried out. 1,466 Social Work interventions and 1,419 complete vaccination schedules.

The greatest demand for surgical care was identified in the specialties of General Surgery, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Surgical Oncology, Urology, and Traumatology and Orthopedics. Meanwhile, the Outpatient Consultation was in Cardiology, General Surgery, Gynecology, Internal Medicine, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, Neurology, Ophthalmology, Traumatology and Orthopedics, and Urology.

At the Chiapas Representation Office, an Ophthalmology Conference was held in which 100 consultations, 20 campimetries and 13 fluorangiographies were granted. Traumatology and Orthopedics, Urology and Nephrology consultations. Twenty hernioplasties were performed, with 100 percent compliance with the established goal, as well as minor surgeries.

Revaluation of Comprehensive Preventive Care

In Querétaro, workshops were held to reduce the lag in services through the Revaluation of Comprehensive and Integrated Preventive Care with Responsibility and Sustainability. Through surgical sessions, consultation of specialties (Ophthalmology, General Surgery, Traumatology, Internal Medicine, Urology, Rheumatology). Among others, in addition to detections of diabetes mellitus, arterial hypertension, breast and cervical-uterine cancer.

In Tamaulipas, consultation services for Family Medicine, Specialties, scheduled surgeries, preventive actions and activities within the framework of the “PrevenIMSS Triathlon” were programmed, as well as dental care, Social Work and Nutrition; A gastronomic sample was held with products from the region, in addition to promoting daily exercise.

At the UMAE Hospital de Especialidades del Centro Médico Nacional (CMN) de Occidente, in Guadalajara, Jalisco, all scheduled surgeries in Urology, Traumatology, Ophthalmology and Plastic Surgery were carried out in burned patients with significant damage to their body surface. by cleaning and revision of grafts or flaps.

Days of Outpatient Anesthesiology Consultation were held,

In the Hospital de Especialidades No. 25 de Monterrey, Nuevo León, sessions of Outpatient Consultation of Anesthesiology, Ophthalmology and Medical Oncology were held; surgical days of Ophthalmology, Oncology, and Transplants and Diagnostic Aids, as well as magnetic resonance and endoscopy treatment, in addition to the activities of the PrevenIMSS Triathlon.

The objective of these conferences is to promote actions that allow continuity and strengthen the prevention, promotion and health care of the right-wing, without ceasing to attend to patients with COVID-19.

