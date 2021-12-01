Glenn Close dons Nova Prime outfit again

Glenn Close reprises his role as Guardians of the Galaxy in the upcoming Walt Disney World attraction. The award-winning actress will appear on the new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind roller coaster as her character Nova Prime, the leader of Xander’s Nova Corps. It is currently unclear where in the attraction Close will appear.

In a video posted by Disney Parks, Close enthusiastically confirmed her return. “I am very excited to reprise my role as Nova Prime for a completely new attraction coming to Epcot next summer.”, stated in the preview, “We can’t wait to see you all there to help us save the galaxy. See you soon!“Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind will open Summer 2022.

The upcoming roller coaster will be the first of its kind within the EPCOT theme park. Opened just before the park’s 40th anniversary, the attraction will be located in the park’s renovated ‘Other World’ exhibition pavilion. It is located in the same location as the previous Ellen’s Energy Adventure attraction. According to director James Gunn, the attraction will follow a separate story separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Close debuted as his Nova Prime character in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film in 2014. In the film, the Guardians joined forces with the Nova Corps, a militaristic group, to defend Xander from Ronan the Accuser. The film launched the team to widespread popularity followed by a sequel and appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Currently a third film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in production.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will premiere in May 2023, one year after the opening of the roller coaster. The trip will feature the main cast of the films, including Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña and Dave Bautista, reprising their roles from the film.