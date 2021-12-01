Gio Urshela and Domingo Germán reach an agreement with New York Yankees

2 Related

NEW YORK – Gio Urshela reached a one-year, $ 6.55 million contract with the New York Yankees on Tuesday, while starting pitcher Domingo Germán agreed for $ 1.75 million and Lucas Luetge for $ 905,000.

New York also ended its relationship with Chris Gittens, an infielder who plans to sign with a team from Japan.

Colombian Urshela hit .267 with 15 homers and 49 RBIs. He played most of the time at third base, although he also held the shortstop position in the final weeks of the season due to Gleyber Torres’ defensive woes.

LaLiga, Liga MX, Bundesliga, MLS, MLB, UFC and thousands of live events, exclusive original series and much more, all in HD. Subscribe here

Germán was 4-5 with a 4.58 ERA in 18 starts and four relief appearances on his return after suspension under Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy.

Luetge was 4-2 with a 2.74 ERA in 57 relief appearances, his first major league appearance since 2015 with the Seattle Mariners.

The New York team offered 2022 season deals to the remaining unsigned players on their 40-man roster, including catcher Gary Sanchez.