Get these benefits for Halo Infinite thanks to your Xbox Game Pass subscription

We’re already at a point where thankfully, we can count the days remaining to the Halo Infinite campaign premiere on our hands, and personally I couldn’t be happier. The one-year delay was undoubtedly felt, but what was seen in the most recent trailer of the game, leaves us calm reaffirming that these extra months of waiting were worth it.

Likewise, since last November 15 that this wait began to lighten little by little, thanks to the fact that we are already enjoying the multiplayer section of this installment, and completely free of charge, that is incidentally, and for which we can make ourselves with certain exclusive benefits with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Receive monthly rewards for Halo Infinte multiplayer with your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

And it is that as we reported in October, every month we can get exclusive benefits for the multiplayer of Halo Infinite, if we have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, being able to confirm those of this month of December thanks to Xbox Wire .

The green “Pass Tense” coating, a challenge exchange and an experience multiplier will be the rewards that we can obtain from December 8, which can be claimed by all players regardless of their platform of choice, always and when as I already mentioned, they have a subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.