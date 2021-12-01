George Clooney was concerned with scenes of Ben Affleck in a bar because of his alcohol problems

George Clooney and Ben Affleck they worked together on their new movie The Tender Bar, which will be released in theaters on December 17 and on Amazon Prime Video on January 7.

And now Clooney, who directed the film, confessed in a new interview with The Times of London, that he was ‘concerned’ with the scenes of Affleck in a bar, since Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend is a ‘recovering alcoholic’.

Affleck He first entered rehab in 2001 and admitted last year in an interview with the New York Times that his drinking problems escalated during the end of his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The Oscar winner and the “Alias” star were married from 2005 to 2015.

“I drank with relative normality for a long time. What happened next was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart. This was between 2015, 2016. Drinking, of course, created more marital problems. “

Look: Estefana Ruíz took days to recover from her last chemotherapy

After a new period of rehabilitation in August 2018, the actor wrote an extensive post on social networks about his treatment, thanking the support he has received from his family, colleagues and fans.