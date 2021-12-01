George Clooney said he was very ‘concerned’ about filming Ben Affleck’s bar scene, here’s why

George Clooney recently shared that he was ‘worried’ about filming the bar scene from Ben affleck for The Tender Bar due to his alcoholism rehab.

The movie, which is slated to hit theaters and on subscription streaming platform Amazon Prime, on December 17 and January 7, is shot primarily in a bar.

Clooney is the director of the next movie “The Tender Bar”, which is based on a memoir written by the American journalist JR Moehringer about his teenage years at his uncle’s bar. Tye sheridan plays Moehringer and Affleck plays his uncle Charlie.

The senior reporter of the Times, Jonathan Deansaid during the interview that Clooney was “a fantastic gossip about his friend” Affleck. Dean, paraphrasing, wrote that Clooney told him that “He was worried about filming in a bar because Affleck is a recovering alcoholic.”

George Clooney and Ben Affleck at the presentation of The Tender Bar

Almost all the main actors in the film had to act there, but Clooney was particularly aware of Affleck, the filmmaker shared during an interview with The Times of London.

Last year, the Justice League actor told the New York Times: “I drank relatively normally for a long time … What happened was that I started drinking more and more when my marriage was falling apart.”

“This was in 2015, 2016. My drinking, of course, created more marital problems.”added.

After her divorce with Jennifer garner, the 49-year-old actor joined rehabilitation in 2017 and 2018.