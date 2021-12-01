Genshin Impact: Codes to get free Protogems in December 2021

The company miHoYo, the creators of the successful free to play Genshin Impact, they usually offer promotional codes for their title that players from Spain and the rest of the world can redeem, in this way earn different rewards totally free and effortlessly. This time we want to share with you the new codes what are assets for the current month of December 2021. We will show them to you below so that you can quickly go and redeem them.

Genshin Impact Reward Codes in December 2021

These are the promotional codes that are currently active on Genshin Impact:

ETNU2DN5NZRR : 60 Free Protogems and 4 Adventurer Experience (this code was discovered on November 25).

: 60 Free Protogems and 4 Adventurer Experience (this code was discovered on November 25). Prime Gaming Special Promotion Code – Package No. 7: 60 Free Protogems, 8 Hero’s Wits and 5 Bamboo Shoot Soups (valid to claim only for Amazon Prime subscribers).

60 Free Protogems, 8 Hero’s Wits and 5 Bamboo Shoot Soups (valid to claim only for Amazon Prime subscribers). GENSHINGIFT: 50 Free Protogems and 3 Hero Wits (valid permanently, single use).

50 Free Protogems and 3 Hero Wits (valid permanently, single use). SBNBUK67M37Z: 30 Protogems and 5 free Adventurer XP items (valid for new players only, one-time use).

Keep in mind that the codes may expire at any time since they have a temporary character. Therefore, whenever a new code appears, what we recommend is to go quickly to redeem them for a chance to receive the rewards on time. Keep in mind that codes can only be claimed once only time per character or account. If new ones are discovered during this month, we will add them to our corresponding guide entry.

How to redeem Genshin Impact promotional codes?

To redeem any rewards code in Genshin Impact you must first take into account an indispensable requirement and it is that you must have reached the Adventure Rank 10 in your departure. Once you have done this, you can claim the codes mainly by following these simple steps:

Visit the official website of Genshin Impact of miHoYo.

Login with the same miHoYo account that you use in your game.

with the same miHoYo account that you use in your game. Now select the server from which you play the title (if it is Spain you must select Europe).

from which you play the title (if it is Spain you must select Europe). The “Nickname” field should autocomplete only when you have logged in.

only when you have logged in. Finally, in the “Redeem code” section copy and paste the code that corresponds to your region.

that corresponds to your region. Click on “Redeem” and you should have successfully redeemed the code by now.

You only have claim the rewards in the game itself. To do this, enter your game and press the Paimon menu button. Look for the section for the Post and you should locate a new email from miHoYo with the rewards of the redeemed code. If you are a player of PlayStationYou can save all these steps since the game allows you to directly redeem the codes from departure, without having to go to the Internet (you can do it in the Settings menu> Account> Redemption code).

We remind you that you can visit our complete guide from Genshin Impact to learn about best tips and tricks of the miHoYo game. Genshin Impact It is a JRPG and Role free to play available in PC, PS4, PS5, and Android and iOS mobiles (coming soon to Switch). If you want to know more about him, do not hesitate to read our analysis.