Generation Zero makes a surprise landing on Xbox Game Pass for us to join the Resistance in their war against machines

The second half of November has left us with a good load of video games that have been added to the catalog of Xbox Game Pass. Without going any further, Evil Genius 2 has joined the list today, but it was not the only one, because it turns out that Generation Zero has appeared by surprise and is now available for download.

Therefore, those who have an Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S or prefer to play from your PC, they will be able to join the ranks of the Resistance in this title developed by Avalanche Studios, the creators of Just Cause 4 or RAGE 2. The action is set in Sweden in the 80s at a time when some of the most powerful fearsome machines they have taken control of the country.

Players must form groups of up to four people, thanks to its cooperative online multiplayer, to face these powerful metallic enemies. For this they will have a complete arsenal of weapons, although there will also be day and night cycles and changes in the scenery based on weather conditions.

The environment will be a great aspect to take into account to survive, since it will be necessary to use stealth techniques or use objects in the vicinity in our favour. Anything will be essential in order to achieve victory in this savage war against these machines of unknown origin.