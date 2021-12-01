Gary Sánchez will remain with the Yankees in at least 2022

The future of the Dominican catcher Gary Sánchez in the pinstripes of the New York Yankees sparked a debate in the front office last winter, a disappointing season that provided a hiatus before the club finally decided to give the catcher a 27 percent pay raise. There is talk of a salary of 8 MDD for the ‘Kraken’.

Sánchez’s status as a starting catcher for the Yankees was once again up for discussion, and once again the club decided to offer him a contract for 2022. A meager free-agent recruiting market and few internal options for a replacement certainly influenced the decision. to go ahead with Sánchez behind the plate in New York:

The Yankees general manager Brian Cashman, recently praised Sanchez’s performance in 2021, a season in which he hit .204 / .307 / .423 with 23 homers and 54 RBIs in 117 games, but lost playing time to backup Kyle Higashioka for a period. Sánchez turns 29 on Thursday.

Sanchez did not start in the AL Wild Card Game, with Higashioka catching right-hander Gerrit Cole for the Bombers’ loss to the Bsoton Red Sox at Fenway Park.

The Yankees altered Sánchez’s receiving style in 2020, with the aim of improving his pitching framing, and according to Statcast, Sánchez ranked in the 17th percentile among MLB receivers in 2021.

The crop of free agent catchers is down to Luke Maile and Stephen Vogt. Manny Piña was arguably the best receiver available, and he signed a two-year contract with the Atlanta Braves on November 15.