Gael García reaches 43 years: these are his greatest successes and controversies

This November 30 is the Gael García Bernal’s 43rd birthday, actor, producer, director and creator of the Documental Ambulante AC organization

The Mexican has not only triumphed in the national film industry, but has also earned nominations in international awards for his work.

The man born in Guadalajara, Jalisco, is the son of the late producer José Ángel García and the actress Patricia Bernal, with whom he shares a great physical resemblance.

During the year 2000 Gael Garcia Bernal became known internationally for his leading role in the film Love Dogs, directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu.

For 2002 he participated in the controversial film The Crime of Father Amaro, which caused a stir among the most conservative sectors of Mexico and earned an Oscar nomination in the category “Best Film in a Non-English Language.”

The triumphs did not end there, because in 2016 he was nominated and won the Golden Globe as “Best Actor in a Television Series” for Mozart in the Jungle, in the Comedy or Musical category.

What have been the most talked about controversies of Gael García Bernal?

Although he has a cordial relationship with the press, Gael Garcia Bernal He has always tried to talk only about his work and avoids giving details of his personal life.

However, this situation did not save him from starring in scandals, as when cheated on Natalie Portman with Dolores Fonzi and it was discovered. It should be noted that his first two children were born from his relationship with Argentina: Lázaro and Libertad.

This was the “special” treatment that the Argentine paparazzi gave Natalie Portman. A gem these people. pic.twitter.com/Xq9ZpYkIcK – 𝐕𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐚𝐝𝐨𝐫 (@PopVengador) July 2, 2020

In January 2021 his father, José Ángel García, passed away; After that event, he was accused by the widow of his father, Bella de la Vega, of not having watched over him in his last days.

In September of this year, a media related to the Fourth Transformation accused him of receiving millionaire amounts from trusts, which were granted to his Documental Ambulante AC project.

👉 This is the association of Diego Luna and Gael García that received more than 160 million pesos in trusts https://t.co/UGW199Lbfu pic.twitter.com/inws80Z6gY – Formula Group (@Radio_Formula) September 13, 2021

About that situation, Gael Garcia Bernal argued that the resources were used to support independent film producers and denied having stolen anything.

In November of this year, the actor got the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation to rule in his favor in the lawsuit against the Johnnie Walker company, which apparently did not respect the rights of his image and that of his family.

That’s how Gael García Bernal arrives at his 43rd birthday, just a few weeks after becoming a father for the third time, although this time with the dressmaker Fernanda Aragonés.

You may also like:

The revelation of Anabel Hernández: Ninel Conde triangulated alleged drug resources

What will happen to the twins of Emma Coronel and “El Chapo” Guzmán?

They piss off the Zócalo for AMLOFest … and merchants get angry about closures

Where did Ómicron come from? Netherlands found cases that would not come from South Africa