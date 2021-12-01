from Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to the look of Nicolas Cage

This weekend, celebrities took the opportunity to walk and enjoy both day and night, including Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Whether in Los Angeles, Miami or New York, the paparazzi found themselves face to face with several of the American stars and could not avoid photographing them.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck continue to live their romance to the full. The couple was first seen as they left a music recording studio in Los Angeles, where he was accompanying her. They were then photographed in an exclusive restaurant in Beverly Hills. After dinner, and while they waited for the car to be brought to them, JLO hugged Ben tightly to shelter from the cold.

In Miami, Sofia Vergara Take advantage of the cool morning weather to walk your dog around the neighborhood. The Colombian traveled for a few days to Florida, where she lived during her first years in the United States.

A little further north they photographed Nicolas Cage and his wife, Riko Shibata, at JFK airport in New York. The 57-year-old American actor wore a pink shirt with a picture of William Shatner printed across the front under a black fur-lined leather trench coat, black velvet trouser boots and a hat.

