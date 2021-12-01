Free Fire: Weekly Schedule December 1-6 with Elite Pass and Sapphire Reload

Free Fire reveals the contents that it will add as part of the new weekly agenda. You can expect a battery of news around the battle royale between the days December 1 and 6. We must remind you that the game is available in free to play format for iOS and Android mobile devices.

Free Fire weekly agenda: all content

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 | Launch of the Palacio del Póker elite pass

Thursday, December 2, 2021 | New incubator, 50% discount and evolution recharge

Friday, December 3, 2021 | Collaboration objects (to be confirmed)

Saturday, December 4, 2021 | Discount on royale weapons, spine spike returns and special bonus

Monday, December 6, 2021 | Collaboration Items (TBD) and Sapphire Reload

The new weekly agenda stands out for the incorporation of the expected elite pass. Starting on December 1, you will see the Poker Palace, full of thematic content for those who get hold of it. On the other hand you will see the special bonus and discount on royale weapons during next Saturday. Get exclusive skins without paying a single euro more.

Do you want to keep up to date with what happens in the Free Fire universe? Do not worry. Through our news section you will find out what is happening around them. The most popular content comes through the free reward codes. By redeeming them you will receive items in your inventory at no additional cost.

