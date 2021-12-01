Forza Horizon 5 player gets 8,000-year ban and it wasn’t for cheating

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Forza Horizon 5 It has been on the market for several weeks and motorsport fans are having fun in various ways. One of them is creating custom designs that are fun and have the potential to go viral. If you like that, we recommend you be a little careful, since a design cost a player a ban of 8000 years.

On reddit, the user known as u / AllThingsRacing shared something that happened to a friend. Turns out, he decided to make a custom car with a design of South Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, as if he were Colonel Sanders from the cold-chicken chain KFC.

This is a design that the community team of Forza, so they decided to punish him with a ban of almost 8000 years. According to the punishment note, your account will be unlocked on December 31, 9999. In other words, it is a punishment of 7978 years, so none of us will be alive on those dates.

“Well my friend just told me that he received an 8000 year ban for one of his decorations, it seems that Turn 10 Studios does not like jokes or something like that. He never received any warnings before this ban either. This is your first ban in the game. He has never been banned before this one. NOTE: I want to add that Playground Games has nothing to do with this ban, as they do not enforce the rules in any way. This ban was issued by the Turn 10 Studios compliance team, ”u / AllThingsRacing said in their reddit post.

Did he deserve the punishment?

At the moment, it is unknown exactly what elements of the design caused displeasure. It may have been discussed for the political issue or that it makes references to dropping nuclear bombs. However, many recognize that it is a somewhat severe punishment, what do you think about it?

Forza Horizon 5 debuted on November 9 to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC. We remind you that it was a premiere on day 1 on Xbox Game Pass. You can learn more about this celebrated title by clicking here.

