Fortnite announces a new collaboration with Jordan

Fortnite is nearing not only the end of its season, but its second chapter overall. So on December 4 a new era will begin in the battle royale most popular on the market.

But far from stopping giving content to its players, from Epic Games they do not stop including news and, in addition to the usual pack for the Fortnite Crew, We also have a collaboration with the iconic Air Jordan brand from Nike.

This new crossover had its first images thanks to the different leaks during the afternoon of Tuesday and we could see that it is about skins in which white, black and several touches of gray predominate.

Although several appear, in reality there are only two skins with different styles, in which not only does the color change, but they also wear slightly different garments from the Jordan collection. One of the skins is male and the other female.

Both They wear the iconic Jordan caps and dress with a clear touch sport, although in the case of skin The male wears a sweatshirt with the cap on and a long shirt that sticks out. The female, on the other hand, wears a short sweatshirt and leggings.

There is also a Creative Mode that is named Jumpman Zone and that it seems that it will have a basketball minigame, something that had already been leaked before. In addition, more content was discovered Monday that revealed objects related to the world of basketball.

This mode will have a series of challenges that allow you to unlock the styles of the skins and also experience points. Additionally, ‘Deep in the Paint’ graffiti will be obtainable through these challenges, which are essentially stackable.