former Rams running back Otis Anderson Jr. was shot and killed

The former Central Florida player reportedly was shot by his father in Jacksonville, Florida

Former player of Los Angeles Rams, Otis Anderson Jr., died in a hospital after getting shot in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to an NBC report, Anderson He was allegedly killed by his father, who opened fire on the former player.

Otis Anderson, who had a brief stint with the Los Angeles Rams this year, was shot and killed in Florida. Getty Images

WTLV-TV reported that the mother of AndersonDenise was shot too.

The former player’s father, Otis Anderson Sr. , was arrested Tuesday morning and faces two counts of second degree murder, according to WTLV-TV.

At the collegiate level, Anderson He played for four years as a running back and wide receiver in Central Florida, where he racked up 358 carries for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns, plus 91 receptions for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Anderson was signed by the Rams As an undrafted free agent, however, he was cut during training camp. The Rams they rehired Anderson for his practice team early in the season, but was never activated.

The Rams are saddened by the tragic and sudden loss of Otis Anderson Jr. Our sincere condolences are with his family during this very difficult time. Rest In Peace, Otis. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/riYTep6VLw – Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 30, 2021

Through social networks the Rams they mourned the death of Anderson, noting that “He was a promising young man with a bright future. Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

On the other hand, the former NFL running back, Ottis anderson He also regretted the death of Anderson Jr. and clarified that he was not related to the player, ensuring that his phone has not stopped ringing and that “I am not the father of the young man who played for UCF and was killed by his father. I only have daughters. It is a tragic situation and I am praying , as all of you should, for your mother and the rest of your family. “

So deeply saddened today to hear about the murder of Otis Anderson Jr. I have no words Please say a prayer for the healing of his mother @nymzdee 🙏🏿 – Ottis OJ Anderson (@ OJAnderson24) November 30, 2021

My phone is blowing up. I am not the father of the young man who played for UCF and was killed by his father. I only have daughters. It is a tragic situation and I pray, as should all of you, for his mother and the rest of his family. He was gifted! Rest well young man 🙏🏿 – Ottis OJ Anderson (@ OJAnderson24) November 30, 2021

Ottis anderson he played in the NFL from 1979 to 1992, accumulating 2,562 carries for 10,273 yards and 81 touchdowns, he also had 376 receptions for 3,062 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson he was drafted by the then St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 1979 draft from the University of Miami and in 1986 he reached the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowls titles.