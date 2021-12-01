Former Rams running back Otis Anderson Jr. is gunned down

The former Central Florida player reportedly was shot by his father in Jacksonville, Florida

Former player of Los Angeles Rams, Otis Anderson Jr., died in a hospital after getting shot in Jacksonville, Florida.

According to an NBC report, Anderson he was allegedly killed by his father, who opened fire on the former player.

WTLV-TV reported that the mother of AndersonDenise was also shot.

The former player’s father, Otis Anderson Sr. , was arrested Tuesday morning and faces two counts of second degree murder, according to WTLV-TV.

At the collegiate level, Anderson He played for four years as a running back and catcher in Central Florida, where he had 358 carries for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns, plus 91 receptions for 1,025 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Anderson was signed by the Rams As an undrafted free agent, however, he was cut during training camp. The Rams they rehired Anderson for his practice team earlier in the season, but was never activated.

Through social networks the Rams they mourned the death of Anderson, noting that “He was a promising young man with a bright future. Our sincere condolences to his family during this difficult time.”

On the other hand, the former NFL running back, Ottis anderson He also regretted the death of Anderson Jr. and clarified that he was not related to the player, ensuring that his phone has not stopped ringing and that “I am not the father of the young man who played for UCF and was killed by his father. I only have daughters. It is a tragic situation and I am praying , as all of you should, for your mother and the rest of your family. “

Ottis anderson he played in the NFL from 1979 to 1992, accumulating 2,562 carries for 10,273 yards and 81 touchdowns, he also had 376 receptions for 3,062 yards and five touchdowns.

Anderson he was drafted by the then St. Louis Cardinals in the first round of the 1979 draft from the University of Miami and in 1986 he reached the New York Giants, where he won two Super Bowls titles.

