For the first time in years, Apple conquers the world’s toughest market

It has only been one month, that of October, but Apple has signed the number one mobile market in China after 6 years.

Increasingly popular in China, the truth is that Apple iPhones have enjoyed tremendous growth in the giant Asian market since the Cupertino firm changed the designs with the iPhone X, modernizing its lines and adopting the all-screen formats that had already been standardized globally.

In any case, the irruption of manufacturers such as Xiaomi, OPPO, Huawei or vivo had stiffened the competition in which it is surely the most complex mobile market on the planet, which with the arrival of the iPhone 13 has rewarded Apple by placing them again in a top 4 unattainable for other foreign firmsBecause Apple is precisely the only one that the Government of Beijing allows to compete without restrictions in its country.

Only two Xiaomi mobiles stand up to the new generation iPhone in China in recent weeks, although curiously a study by Counterpoint Research echoed by fellow GizmoChina reveals that the Haidian giant is not in this top 4 last October 2021, where eye why Apple has achieved first place after 6 years.

The milestone is huge for Apple, which has grown no less than 46% in sales compared to September which had already been very good, signing the biggest monthly rise in the Chinese market in recent times.

Even China surrenders to the iPhone 13

So that, Apple overtook vivo in October with 22% market share, leaving the Dongguan manufacturer with 20% of Compartir in second position already OPPO third with 18%. The fourth is Huawei, but at a sidereal distance with only 8%.

And that despite the fact that not only Apple presented a flagship Looking ahead to the end of the year, as vivo has also started sales in China of its new X70 Pro + with a ZEISS signed photograph, which is not sold in Europe but which probably has the best camera system in the entire Android catalog.

Regarding the China market in global numbers, smartphone sales grew 2% month-on-month between September and October, with Huawei losing more and more ground and Apple dominating by first time since December 2015 the iPhone 6s upped those of Cupertino.

Now it remains to be seen if this growth is consolidated over time and Apple maintains the pulse, although it is already possible to appreciate the tightness of the market shares in China, where not even Xiaomi manages to stand out while waiting for the landing of the new Xiaomi 12 in this month of December.

The 2 Xiaomi phones that have stood up to the iPhone in China

