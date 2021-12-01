First look at the promising unofficial fan project Mother 4 – Nintenderos

Here comes the confirmation of a new very special fan-made title. This has been recently announced by its developers, who have baptized the project as a new installment of Mother called Mother 4.

According to what was shared, this game will be released in the future as a fan project. For now we do not have a more specific release date, so we will be attentive to more details. Meanwhile, you can find the premise of this indie title below:

Three young men discover an unwanted guest deep in the woods, and America is turned upside down! It is up to a small town teenager named Aaron to travel the United States to deal with the aftermath of that fateful encounter and uncover the story behind the “Rift Shells,” ancient artifacts of incredible PSI power and of dubious origin. On your journey through impossible suburbs and dungeons, you will meet the overconfident mechanic Maggie, the reserved but competent Troy, the dense but caring magician Trisme, along with many other loyal allies and outlandish foes. They will lift the veil of the untouchable entity that pulls the strings of the earth, capable of changing the rules and turning the odds against our heroes, only to harness the power of the shells for a purpose still unknown … But there is nothing of which worry about your friends supporting you, right?

They have also shared these words about a possible Nintendo rights claim:

Mother 4 is an unofficial fan project and its developers have no relationship with Nintendo, HAL Labs, Shigesato Itoi or any other affiliated party. We are independent developers working on the game in our spare time. Please support Nintendo and Hobonichi if you can.

And this is the video shared:

