Fireteam Elite is coming to Xbox Game Pass on December 14

Talking about Xbox Game Pass today is talking about best video game subscription service that we can find currently available. And is that Microsoft’s subscription service offers us a huge variety of games both for our Xbox and for our PCs at a really competitive price.

Today has been a day in which Xbox Game Pass is monopolizing the vast majority of news. And it is that in addition to three new games have been added to the service, one of them in a totally unexpected way, and two that join the same day of its launch, a few minutes ago the next arrival of Aliens: Fireteam Elite to Xbox Game Pass starting December 14.

Aliens: Fireteam Elite will be available on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC

Starting next December 14, all Xbox Game Pass users can enjoy Aliens: Fireteam Elite tboth on our consoles and on PC. In addition, the same day that the title will be incorporated into the service, its second season will be released, which will arrive with 4 new weapons and a new game mode among other novelties.

Take on terrifying waves of xenomorphs and Weyland-Yutani’s synthetic enemies with two other players or with the AI, as you and your team fight desperately through four unique campaigns featuring untold stories from the Alien universe. Create and customize your own Colonial Marine; you can choose from a wide variety of classes, weapons, equipment and advantages.

This is a perfect opportunity for all those who have not been able to enjoy this title to try it, and if you like third-person shooters with a strong cooperative component, Aliens: Fireteam Elite will pleasantly surprise you.