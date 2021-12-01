Final trailer of ‘Don’t Look Up’, Netflix’s apocalyptic comedy starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and many more Hollywood stars

Netflix did not want to wait any longer to launch the final trailer of ‘Do not look up’, the new work of Adam McKay which has such an impressive cast that anything that isn’t a great movie will end up being a disappointment.

What a great deal

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, Rob Morgan, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Matthew Perry, Michael Chiklis, Tomer Sisley, Gina Gershon or Paul Guilfoyle are just some of the protagonists of the director’s news from titles such as’ The Great Gamble ‘or’ The Vice power’.

‘Don’t Look Up’ is a sci-fi black comedy in which the imminent arrival of a comet that threatens to destroy the Earth leads two lesser-known astronomers on a media tour to alert humanity to the danger we face. The problem is, nobody seems to care …





It is clear that ‘Do not look up’ is one of Netflix’s great bets in the face of next oscar, so much so that the film will hit theaters first on December 10, two weeks before becoming part of the platform’s catalog from Dec. 24.