filming was as different as the movie will be

The actor Keanu reeves (The Matrix, John Wick) has opened up during an interview with the Entertainment Weekly medium about the filming of The Matrix Resurrections and what different than it has been from the original movie. One of the main differences is that this time they have had very few trials.

“Wachowski was more behind the monitor“, but “it was still practical“Reeves said remembering the past. However, during the filming of The Matrix Resurrections”I was participating more with the movement of the camera, and more interested in doing than in rehearsing“So much so, that Reeves points out that”We hardly rehearsed, if we did“.

And speaking of Lana Wachowski, the director is aware of how different The Matrix Resurrections feels from the original film and he has wanted to keep it that way. As he pointed out, this new perspective plays with the idea of ​​”power of technology to trap or limit our subjective reality“and that has a role”important in the new narrative“from this movie.”Art is a mirror“Wachowski said.”Most will prefer to look at the surface, but there will be people like me who enjoy what is behind the mirror. I have made this movie for them“.

Reeves and Wachowski’s statements make it clear that The Matrix Resurrections will be a film that continues the legacy of the Matrix, but that will differ from what we have seen so far. In fact, his co-writer David Mitchell also dropped it: “it’s not just another sequel.” Times have certainly changed and with them our understanding of the role of technology in the world. Will this new installment surprise us?

The Matrix Resurrections will hit theaters in Spain and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.