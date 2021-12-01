Film tourism activates the economy in Samaná

The filming and production of films promotes tourism in the areas where they are made, due to the movement of personnel, equipment and subcontracting that it implies, thus activating trade and visits. In addition, the projected images travel all over the world, being a great attraction for promoting destinations, with the potential to arouse interest in visiting them.

Big screen stars such as Jennifer López, Sandra Bullock, Mark Wahlberg and Brad Pitt are just some of those who in recent years have been in film shoots in Samaná, a province that due to the attractiveness of its beaches and locations has become a “Movie destination”.

Since 2018, more than 366 audiovisual works have been made in Samaná, including films, series, commercials and music videos. During the VII Annual Meeting for the Tourism Development of Samaná, the Minister of Tourism, David Collado, assured that in international promotions the province is being sold as a filming destination. He stressed that the ecological potential, beaches, mountains and rivers, are an attraction for film companies.

The Director General of Cinema, Mariana Vargas Guilieva, reported that at the end of 2021 it is projected that the filming in Samaná will exceed investments in the order of US $ 250 million. Only the productions of the Lantica Media company exceed US $ 210.5 million in cinematographic productions. The production company’s chief operating officer, Albert Martínez, highlighted that 90% of clients prefer Samaná as their filming destination.

He highlighted the injection of capital that the filming makes to the economy of the communities where they are filmed. “These are investments that are made in the country in a very short time, but they benefit the communities enormously, not only the hotels, but the nearby stores and businesses where the films are shot.”, Added Martínez.

The first major production after the pandemic was the thriller Old. A film valued at US $ 22.2 million that was shot in approximately four months and represented 14,500 hotel nights. In addition, 285 people participated as a technical team in the cast.

Of the films shot in Samaná in the last twelve months, the one with the highest budget is Lost City, starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, exceeding US $ 75.3 million, which represented 36,550 hotel nights and an employment of more than 600 Dominicans in the technical team.

The president of the Association of Hotels and Tourism Entrepreneurs of Samaná (Ahetsa), Juan Bancalari, emphasized that the productions are supporting tourism in that town, maintaining a stable hotel occupancy in the midst of the fight against the covid-19 pandemic. He said that the Association together with the authorities of the country has identified the needs of the province to better comply with the requirements of this type of tourism.

Development

The General Directorate of Cinema (Dgcine) considers that more training is needed in the human capital of the province so that the cinematographic development that the province is having is visible in its inhabitants.

“The demand is very great. It is necessary to continue training and training human capital ”, said Guilieva to add that together with the Mayor’s Office of the province they have signed an agreement for the training of personnel to supply the demand for labor.

The Minister of Tourism highlighted that the works in Samaná have focused on the remodeling of the infrastructures for the projection of tourism in that town. There is the renovation of the boardwalk, with an investment of RD $ 400 million and the storm drainage, with an investment of RD $ 60 million.

He argued that work is being done to create a greater connection between the towns with the construction and adaptation of the highways, which will allow a better movement of tourists.

Collado indicated that the El Limón highway has already been delivered, at a cost of RD $ 126 million and the construction of the Las Terrenas water treatment plant has started, with an investment of RD $ 800 million.

Also, the works in the Las Galeras municipality, both in the rainwater drainage and in the food places on the beaches of the town, in which more than RD $ 900 million will be invested.

The Minister of Tourism announced that at the beginning of next year the community of El Limón and the waterfall of the same name will be intervened and in the next few days the works for the Los Pescadores people will be agreed.

“For next year the Ministry has RD $ 250 million to be invested in Samaná and it will be in consensus with the community, the cluster and the associations. The best is yet to come for Samaná ”, he said.

Study

It stands out that worldwide, film tourism moves more than 480 million tourists a year. Travel Competitive Intelligence Research indicates that they are more active in sharing their experiences on social media (27%) and have post-visit recommendation rates (6%). They participate in 19% more cultural activities. They are most satisfied with their experience, the highest satisfaction rates with guided tours and excursions (31%), scenic beauty (21%), and cultural and leisure diversity (29%). They are also 10% more sensitive to destination advertising.