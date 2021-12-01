Fidalgo is not an out of series and is on Córdova for being Solari’s bet

The ‘Piojo’ points out that the Spanish midfielder only surpasses Córdova for being an element requested by the América coach

MEXICO — Miguel Herrera, former technical director of the America, he assured that Alvaro Fidalgo does not have the same quality of Sebastian Cordova, who despite wearing the number 10 with the Coapa box is in negotiations to move to Chivas.

Miguel Herrera assures that Fidalgo is not an exceptional player. Imago7

In interview for ESPN, the current helmsman of Tigers He assured that the Spanish midfielder is only a starter “because it is the bet of the coach (Santiago Solari)”, who asked the former Real Madrid Castilla player as reinforcement, but in numbers for this tournament both elements have the same number of goals, three.

“Now the coach brings Fidalgo, who is a good player, but not an exceptional player, and relegates Córdova to the background. Fidalgo is the coach’s bet and he had to respect, but Córdova with zero games falls into a situation of not playing, he enters to resolve in 20 or 30 minutes, but in selection he shows good things, “said ‘Piojo’ Herrera.

In the same vein, he was surprised that Cordova can go on to play from America to the hated rival, Guadalajara.

“I totally doubt it and it is almost certainly a lie, because they would not negotiate a player like that and more of that class. Sebastian needed determination. With me he always answered and when I demanded he stuck his head out and scored goals, ”he insisted Miguel Herrerto.