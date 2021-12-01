emma watson look trends fashion

Emma Watson create your own version of visible bralettes. It goes without saying that we love fashion, right? and that is why we are always in search of new trends that, generally, celebs tend to carry. In this case, Emma Watson. Famous for her iconic character in the Harry Potter saga.

For a conversation with Albert Arnold Gore, Emma Watson turned to a custom made design by Emilia Wickstead that has become a favorite piece of many of us.

Emma Watson’s recent appearance on the red carpet at the Earhshot Prize 2021 event has caused all eyes to return to her. And there is no doubt that we already missed her at the epicenter of modern-day discussions of fashion, activism, values ​​and education. Well, the actress is a passionate philanthropist.

Since 2014, the British actress, Emma Watson, has taken on a role as a goodwill ambassador for UN Women and is dedicated to raising awareness regarding gender equality and climate change.

That is why this occasion met with Albert arnold gore, an American politician and creator of Climate Reality, to talk about environmental awareness and the power that new generations have to transform the future.

The style of Watson to attend this appointment left us speechless. As she mentions on her Instagram account, her garment was erected ‘with 62% recycled yarn of local origin, woven and personalized in Italy’.

Emma Watson readjusts to her work with a brand new two-piece look

After resorting to a design conceived by Harris Reed to return to public appearances after a year of absence, Emma Watson bet for a custom made outfit that, as he anticipated, he will continue to wear on occasions, since those pieces determined to perpetuate themselves in the closet deserve to be used over and over again. Recycling clothes is something Watson is quite comfortable with.

It should be noted that the two-piece styling worn by British actress Emma Watson was signed by Emilia Wickstead, who built this look especially for her to wear, and with her traditional halo of romanticism that has characterized the British label since the beginning.

In addition to the evocative print, Emma Watson’s visible bralette also took on an impeccable role, as it has been doing for some seasons in the presentations of brands such as Alberta Ferretti, Chanel and Dior, or Balmain, Alexander McQueen and ACNE Studios. regarding the spring-summer 2022 season.

