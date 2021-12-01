Emma Watson and her love for Premier League Chelsea

Hobby

In show business, celebrities also share their love for some sports teams, be it football, American, baseball, or contact sports. In this sense, the actress Emma Watson has shown his love for a team from the Premier League from England.

The actress who played the character of Hermione granger in the saga of Harry potter is a follower of Chelsea, a team that is currently in fifth place in the English league and is a semi-finalist in the UEFA Champions League.

In 2009 Watson was seen at Stamford Bridge together with club owner Roman Abramovic and his wife Dasha Zukhovac, during a match.

However, Emma Watson has spoken little or nothing about her love for the Blues; however during a theatrical production in London, the actress along with Cara Delevingne, who is also a follower of the Chelsea, they made Timothee Chalamet became a fan of the club.

In addition to Emma Watson, other celebrities like Wil Ferrell, Gordon Ramsay, Ed Sheeran, Michael Caine and Owen Wilson They are Chelsea fans.

Female soccer fan

Secondly, The British actress has also shown her support for the England women’s team. For the 2019 World Cup in France, Emma Watson participated in an advertising campaign to announce the players summoned for the international fair.

The UN Women Goodwill Ambassador joined celebrities such as David Beckham, Prince William, Anne Marie and Olly Murs to announce the list of players who would go to the World Cup, in which they finished in fourth place.

