Emily Blunt, new Honorary Ambassador of Spain Film Commission

The distinction recognizes personalities who promote Spain as a filming set. Joins James Costos, Aitana Sánchez Gijón, Javier Aguirresarobe, Ramji Natarajan and Terry Gilliam.

Spain Film Commission has named the British actress Emily blunt as your new Honorary Ambassador during the celebration of Fitur Screen, the area dedicated to screen tourism that began yesterday.

Since 2018, the entity has recognized its honorary ambassadors each year from among the film industry personalities that contribute to promoting the attractions of Spain for attract international shootings.

The distinction comes when the actress is in Spain recording the new series The English, produced by BBC and Amazon Studios. Spain Film Commission wants to recognize your commitment and support for the continuity of the project despite the Covid-19 pandemic. The institution also underlines the importance of strengthening relations between Spain and the United Kingdom in audiovisual projects in the Brexit era.

Emily Blunt made her debut in the cinema in 2004 with the film My summer of lovery, since then, has participated in more than 40 films and television productions. The protagonist of A peaceful place, has been awarded numerous times for her work, including the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for Gideon’s daughter, the Film Critic Award for At the edge of the morning o three BAFTA nominations for his role in The Devil Wears Prada and The girl on the train.

This appointment as Honorary Ambassador continues the initiative of Spain Film Commission, which has already distinguished the former United States ambassador to Spain, James Costos, the actress Aitana Sánchez Gijón and the director of photography, Javier Aguirresarobe, as well as the Indian producer Ramji Natarajan and the filmmaker Terry Gilliam for their involvement in promoting and strengthen the audiovisual industry in our country.