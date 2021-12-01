Elon Musk warns that SpaceX is at risk of bankruptcy

In an email retrieved by Space explored, Elon musk warns SpaceX employees that the difficulties in the production of the Raptor engine are much more serious than originally believed. The manager did not keep anything and said that the aerospace company you are at risk of bankruptcy if the situation does not improve.

Raptor is the engine that will power the Starship, the gigantic spaceship with which Elon Musk and SpaceX want to return humans to the Moon and, above all, to reach Mars. The problem, however, is that the production of these engines has not been anything favorable in recent months. While the final launch of Starship is still a few years ahead, starting in 2022 they have to undergo a series of key tests.

It was no secret to anyone that the Raptor manufacturing was not going according to plan, however, the leaked email has raised concerns. It is worth mentioning that the statement was sent on Black Friday (Friday, November 26), as Elon Musk wanted employees to report to work during the weekend to face the crisis. He himself saw his plans for a few days that are usually off in the United States ruined:

“Unfortunately, the Raptor production crisis is much worse than it looked a few weeks ago. As we delve into the problems after the previous administration left, they have unfortunately turned out to be much more serious than was reported. There is no way to smooth this over. I was going to take this weekend off, my first off in a long time, but instead I’ll be on the Raptor production line all night and for the weekend. “

A crisis caused, in part, by the departure of key executives

Credit: Darrell Etherington

As collected The Verge, and as Elon Musk himself suggests in the e-mail, a part of the crisis in the production of the Raptor has to do with the recent departure of key executives. Among them is that of Will heltsley, who served as vice president of propulsion. According to CNBC, the aforementioned left SpaceX because there was no progress on the issue of production.

Other exits that were detrimental were those of Lee Rosen (vice president of missions) and Rick lim (senior director of launch missions and operations).

Therefore, it seems that really Elon Musk and his followers are facing an outlook that, for the moment, looks very adverse. The company needs to fix it as soon as possible because according to Musk, Starship test launches are due every two weeks next year.

We face a real risk of bankruptcy if we cannot achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year. Elon musk