Dwayne Johnson’s next projects?

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest stars in movies right now. Its production company has revealed what it is up to by publishing information about the films it will be working on. For wrestling fans, it is always curious to know what projects The Rock is involved in, since the possibility of a possible return of The Rock to the ring is always contemplated.

Dwayne Johnson is still unstoppable in Hollywood

The film production company Seven Bucks, linked to Dwayne Johnson, has two very strong projects on the horizon for the former WWE champion. The first one is DC League of Super-Pets, a movie in which we will see The Rock incarnate Krypto, Superman’s dog. As strange as this sounds, this movie will be one of the blockbusters of the future, with Kevin Hart also involved in the project. Any recording related to DC is usually synonymous with success and seeing The Rock in a role so different from what we are used to can be quite fun for all fans.

On the other hand The Rock will be working on Red Notice, a production that has the backing of one of the greats of the entertainment industry, Netflix. On November 12, this police and humorous film will be released on this platform, which was seriously affected by the COVID 19 pandemic. The recordings were interrupted but work was finally able to resume and it is ready for its premiere this fall.

