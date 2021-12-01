Dwayne Johnson reinventing the Christmas genre with his next feature film with Jake Kasdan

Dwayne Johnson is getting off. The actor who was previously a WWE wrestler does not stop with his projects and goes on blockbuster on blockster rampaging wherever it goes. After Jungle cruise with Jaume Collet-Serra, the protagonist of the new Jumanji ventures to head a new Christmas feature film for 2023. For now the project has an official name, but it is known in code as Red One. The news has been known from The Hollywood Reporter and it seems that the film reinvent the genre christmas.

Coming from a project that The Rock is in, the truth is that it will be something that will not surprise us at all. More considering that the actor is getting into productions that are increasingly successful and impactful. Remember also that in nothing and less Johnson will also premiere Red Alert on Netflix along with Ryan Reynolds (who has confirmed that he is retiring from the world of cinema temporarily) and Gal Gadot (who continues with his battle against Joss Whedon).

What Red One It still does not have a trailer, we leave you with the one of Red alert so you can warm up your engines:

Working hand in hand with Jake Kasdan

Dwayne Johnson working side by side with Jake kasdan again, who has already been in Jumanji: The Next Level. Kasdan has to his credit comedy feature films such as Sex Tape or Bad Teacher, so it is expected that this new Christmas film will have more or less the same humorous tone with Johnson at the helm.

Red One it’s running as Johnson’s next big project to hit the big screen. It is rumored that the same actor could fill the role of Santa Claus, but for now there is nothing confirmed beyond that. provisional title, the theme and the premiere in 2023. We have Roca for a while.

