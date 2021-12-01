Dwayne Johnson Has No Plans To Sue Disney Over Jungle Cruise Simultaneous Premiere

The arrival of the COVID 19 virus, which has been enveloping the entire world for just over a year, has caused a lot of chaos in several respects. The most problematic, of course, is people’s health and lives, but now that several countries seek economic stability, this has become much more difficult every day. Some companies belonging to the film industry found an alternative that at first had been shown to be the best way.

But little by little it has been shown that it is not as easy as expected, at least not for those involved in the productions. Warner Bros. was one of the first studios to simultaneously release a movie in theaters and on HBO Max, and the film of choice would be Wonder Woman 1984 – 76%, this would get them out of the big problem that it meant to keep delaying their premieres, especially in relation to their investments.

Disney wanted to do the same in its streaming service starting with Raya and The Last Dragon – 97%, Cruella – 93% and Black Widow – 87%, but it seems that they still do not know how to handle these changes. During the week it was announced that Scarlett Johansson would proceed with a lawsuit against the studio for breach of contract, since her earnings would be reflected only by the proceeds at the box office and her film has experienced the worst fall, reaching 67%, from a Marvel Studios production.

After the actress raised her voice, and it became known that Kevin Feige did not agree that the film would open the same day in theaters and Disney Plus, it began to be rumored that Emma Stone would also proceed with a similar lawsuit already that also your payment would be based only on the box office takings. In recent days a new film with simultaneous release arrived, and it is Jungle Cruise – 70%, which promises to have a great collection, and expectations have not been long in coming about a possible lawsuit by Dwayne Johnson.

According to what has been reported via Deadline, The Rock does not intend to sue Disney either personally or on behalf of its production company Seven Bucks Productions, this because the actor is doing everything possible so that the path of his adventure film gets a good reception in It is in his best interest abroad for his film to reach every possible household through Disney Plus now that coronavirus cases have increased in some regions, and in Southeast Asia the film market has become almost inaccessible.

Up to now Jungle cruise It has been Johnson’s highest-grossing film on its opening weekend since 2018, when it released Skyscraper: Sky Rescue – 55%. Beyond the fact that the ex-wrestler prefers to reach a more audience before getting a better income, without forgetting that he is one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, it would seem that whoever gave the voice to Maui in Moana: A Sea of ​​Adventures – 96% seek to maintain a good relationship with the studio, especially due to the plans to turn their most recent release into a great franchise.

The question is whether Emily Blunt, who also stars in the film directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, will sit idly by or follow the path of her other two colleagues. Both Emily and John Krasinski are known to have refused A Quiet Place Part II – 93% had a simultaneous release, and they got the horror film to hit the Paramount platform 45 days after its theatrical release. So far it has not been mentioned about it, but it could show a position on the case soon.

So far the income of Jungle cruise they look good and look good for a positive opening weekend; their expectations are to close these days with USD $ 25 million. So far, its opening night marked revenues of USD $ 2.7 million and could have an increase of about USD $ 13 million from Friday to today.