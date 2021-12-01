Due to a pandemic, 71% of people take more care of their health and well-being

The pandemic put much of the world’s population at home. For just over a year and a half, meetings and work meetings have been carried out through videoconferencing applications on computers, tablets and mobile phones. The excessive use of cameras ended up impacting the self-esteem of many people. The desire to improve self-image had an impact on the demand for aesthetic procedures, as shown by a survey carried out in Latin American countries at the request of Merz Aesthetics, the largest aesthetic medicine company in the world.

The study, which sought to better understand the behavior in relation to the beauty habits of Latin Americans, was carried out by Ipsos in the months of July and August 2021 in Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and in Mexico, where 4,019 men and women participated. through a digital survey, aged over 25 years, who have performed or are interested in non-surgical injectable facial cosmetic procedures in the past 18 months in the future.

The survey, with a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points, showed that, in the last 18 months, 71% of respondents have changed their habits and are more concerned about health and well-being. Meanwhile, 58% stated that they sought non-surgical injectable cosmetic facial procedures for the first time.

For Gonzalo Mibelli, president of Merz Aesthetics for Latin America, the company decided to study consumer behavior, because, unlike many segments of the industry, aesthetic medicine remained stable and even grew in some markets throughout the pandemic.

“Research has shown what we already knew empirically: Today, people yearn for natural, individual and unique beauty. To rescue these determining factors for self-care and self-confidence, most of the Latin Americans surveyed in the research sought facial aesthetic procedures ”, comments Mibelli.

Brazilians ranked first in the performance of facial aesthetic procedures: in the last 18 months, when taking into account 9158 people surveyed, of which 4019 were considered for the sample, 17% confirmed having undergone some type of injectable treatment. surgical. In second place, we are Mexicans, with 12% positive responses, followed by Colombia, with 10% and finally Argentina, with 5%.

The reasons for the increased interest in this type of procedure vary widely: about 47% of those interviewed said that they began to worry more about appearance during the pandemic; 39% began to notice details that made them uncomfortable because they saw more time on the screens; 28% used social networks more, which allowed them to be more informed about the procedures, and 21% said they had more access to content in general about aesthetic procedures.

According to Fabrizio Rodrigues Maciel, Head of HealthCare at Ipsos Brazil, a hidden motivation may have had an impact on the decision to perform cosmetic procedures: the financial issue. “Due to the isolation imposed by the pandemic, many people ended up having less spending on leisure and travel, for example, so there was money left over to invest in self-care, which includes cosmetic procedures,” he analyzes.

Aesthetic procedures in Mexico

The research pointed out that 64% of Mexicans have searched for the first time or increased their searches on the internet about non-surgical injectable facial aesthetic procedures. The desire to achieve a younger appearance was what encouraged 49% of those interviewed to carry out this type of treatment, while 41% sought to increase their self-esteem. The results show that, although 57% of people are happy with their appearance, at times they can feel uncomfortable.

The behavior change of men was also evidenced in the research. 68% of them, although they feel more comfortable with their appearance, believe that cosmetic procedures can totally change their confidence, as well as their self-esteem and how a person is projected towards the world.

However, 61% of the male audience that participated in the survey shared that they initiated and / or increased their searches for injectable and non-surgical procedures. “It is a very important break in standards for society and we are very excited about the results of this survey,” analyzes Paulo Lacana, Country Manager for Merz Aesthetics in Mexico.

Despite the enthusiasm, 53% of people stated that they are afraid that the procedure will generate an artificial appearance, but at the same time, they consider that choosing a high-quality product is the most important, followed by the need to know the brand used in these treatments.

Self esteem injection

The research data also shows that the vast majority of those interested in cosmetic procedures like their appearance in general, but there is a variation in how comfortable they feel with it. In Brazil, for example, this number represents 61% of those interviewed, in Mexico it remains with 57%, while Argentina and Colombia respond for 62% and 64%, respectively. It is important to note that women and young people in the 25 to 34 age range tend to have greater variation in satisfaction with appearance.

Although they are more comfortable with their appearance, the survey found that 80% of them, between 25 and 34 years old, changed their behavior and began to take better care of themselves, in addition to worrying about health and well-being.

In general, Latin American respondents believe that non-surgical injectable cosmetic facial procedures can be reflected in their perception of themselves. In the analysis of the four countries, 75% of people said that this can totally change confidence and self-esteem.

“In addition to the benefits for health and the appearance of the skin, aesthetic procedures have a very positive effect on self-confidence, they are capable of minimizing minor discomforts and, consequently, of valuing natural and individual beauty”, reinforces the dermatologist Mariana Muniz, Medical Director of Merz Aesthetics.

But what leads a person to consider non-surgical injectable facial cosmetic procedures? For 51% of those surveyed, the decision occurs when they perceive some sign of aging, such as wrinkles or fine lines. For 37%, the first step is when a doctor recommends the procedure. 30% prefer to start to improve self-esteem, 27% feel some dissatisfaction with the face, 26% opt for the procedure to prevent the appearance of wrinkles and expression lines, and 17% make the decision on the recommendation of a friend. Finally, 16% decide when they see some promotion of the procedure.

Rejuvenation, cited by 53% of those interviewed, and improvement in self-esteem (48%) are the main results sought by men and women when performing non-surgical injectable aesthetic facial procedures. The vast majority say the first concern is with the quality of the product used, followed by brand awareness and product safety.

In the last 18 months, 14% of those surveyed claimed to have used botulinum toxin type A on the face, 11% used lasers or technologies, 12% applied hyaluronic acid fillers and 9% used biostimulants. And almost all of them, 95% of men and women, claimed to be satisfied with the procedure that was performed.