Don’t Look Up: The Netflix Movie That Promises To Be The Best Comedy Of 2021

Do youLeonardo Dicaprio in a comedy movie …? And as a frustrated scientist! ?? Do youMeryl streep in a role as president? It seems that Don’t look up It will be that movie that will surprise us with its funny approaches to an end of the world that scientists have anticipated for years and for which so many films have raised the existence of a hero who will save us at the last minute. However, far from heroes and villains, this new movie by Adam McKay seems to find the perfect balance between an incredible cast away from what is really its natural habitat and entering what is projected to be the comedy of the year.

For long, Don’t look up and The power of the dog, mark the best of Netflix premieres for December. And we not only talk about the best of the last straight of the year, we also refer to two titles that are shown as clear contenders within the galas and cinematographic celebrations to be held next year. We are facing one of the most ambitious productions of the giant of streaming thanks to its distinguished cast (full of Hollywood’s most prominent stars), its director and prominent names in sound (Moonlight’s Nicholas Britell) and photography (La La Land’s Linus Sandgren).

Kate and Randall must confront President Janie Orlean (Meryl Streep) to convince her of the global debacle. Netflix

What is it about Don’t look up?

An asteroid is on its way to collide with Earth and nobody pays attention. The premise is so simple that it seems that we have heard it a thousand and one times, however, the satirical approach of acid comedy of its director and screenwriter Adam McKay promises to take a more than interesting turn. Kate, a graduate student, and Randall, her professor, are two mediocre astronomers who realize that the end of the world is near if the meteorite hits the planet. The problem? After a media tour, they are unable to make the presenters of the most watched newscast in the country, celebrities, much less the president of the United States, pay attention to them and to avoid the global debacle.

Who stars in Don’t look up?

As we’ve mentioned, the cast is packed with stratospheric talent and rarely seen as a whole on the big screen. We are talking about a film that brings together mostly Oscar-winning or nominated actors, who are led by the winners actress Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, like Kate Dibiasky and Dr. Randall Mindyl. In the desperate search of astronomers for someone to pay attention to them they join Oscar multi-winner Meryl Streep as President Janie Orlean, Jonah Hill, as her pedantic son and Chief of Staff and Cate Blanchett and Tyler Perrry like Brie Evantee and Jack Bremmer, news anchors. As if this were not enough, the cast continues with the talent show incorporating Timothée Chalamet, Ron Perlman, Ariana Grande, Rob Morgan, Mark Rylance, Kid Cudi, and Matthew Perry.

When does Don’t Look Up?

Don’t look up It is one of the most anticipated releases since Netflix announced its completion last year. Given the expectation that a production of such characteristics has generated, the film will be released in two different formats, something not very conventional for the streaming giant. The film will be released in the United States on a limited basis in some theaters 10th of December, while the general public and the whole world will have to wait until the Dec. 24 to have it in the platform catalog.

What have been the criticisms for Don’t Look Up?

While we cannot know for sure what specialized portals such as Rotten Tomatoes or IMDb say about the reviews of this film, we must continue to emphasize that it is one of the most promising films of the year. Although it has been mentioned that Do not look up has a great competition to win the most distinguished awards in the 2022 galas, we can affirm, as Variety has done in its predictions for the Oscars 2022, that Don’t look up it will be one of the most nominated films. It could well project to win Best Comedy Film at the Golden Globes, as well as catapult Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep (whose favorite sport is winning Oscars), into an upcoming awards season.