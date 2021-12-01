Don Juan DeMarco, the only movie that Selena Quintanilla made, with Johnny Depp and Marlon Brando | Celebs nnda-nnlt | FAME

The death of Selena quintanilla regrets for many reasons. One of them is because the singer could not fulfill many of the dreams that made her excited, such as acting. At 23 years old, the ‘Queen of Tex Mex’ was assassinated, although in one of her last interviews she revealed how happy she felt about the recent project that she had just recorded and which later came to light with the name of “Don Juan DeMarco ”.

The artist was born in the state of Texas, United States, and began her career when she was only 10 years old, in the middle of a family nucleus that already had artists like Suzette and Abraham Quintanilla. At the age of 14 she recorded her first production which led her to win an award in 1987 as the ‘Best Female Vocalist’.

By 1995, Selena was already enjoying great popularity and her name had reached many corners of Hispanic countries. Nevertheless, Yolanda saldivar, the president of his fan club, ended his life when he was only 23 years old, thus truncating major projects that he had not only in the musical plane, but also in the world of acting.

“DON JUAN DEMARCO”, THE ONLY FILM THAT SELENA QUINTANILLA RECORDED

Selena Quintanilla was the revelation artist in the 90’s, standing out for her powerful voice, in addition to her particular talent for acting. Her importance in the artistic world led her to offer endless interviews where she advanced her projects and also what her moment as one of the most important singers in the world meant.

Months before the tragedy, Quintanilla gave an interview at the Universal City Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. By then, the news of the moment was the film where the artist was going to participate and that she had already recorded. Unfortunately, the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex‘could not see their participation in the film where they also acted, Johnny depp and Marlon brando.

The film was released in July 1995, just four months after the murder of the singer, who looked very excited about her foray into the cinema: “It’s a little bit short, I’m like a singer of traditional mariachi music”, said Selena, who recorded four songs that were part of the film’s soundtrack, which was titled “Don juan de marco”.

SELENA QUINTANILLA AND THE SONG THAT NEVER COULD END

In this interview, the singer confessed that she was composing a song and preparing the release of an album in English, which would be released almost at par with the film “Don Juan DeMarco”. But, none of these two wishes could see the interpreter crystallize, since she died before her time, although the single was released anyway as a tribute.

Fans of the ‘Queen of Tex-Mex’ assure that she was in Los Angeles because she was working with some producers on her songs in English, “I’m Getting Used To You” and “Captive Heart.” In addition, the American confessed her desire to work with the Scottish singer, guitarist, composer, filmmaker and actor David Byrne.