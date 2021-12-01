Dollar price today November 30, peso loses 85 cents

Today Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the dollar is trading at 21.4368 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the report of Banxico, the peso advances another 20 cents in the exchange rate to remain at 21.4681 pesos per unit against the spot interbank dollar. On this day, the Mexican peso appreciated.

On the last day of November, the Mexican peso turned out to be the currency with the highest gains in the foreign exchange market, continuing the good results of the previous session and changing the downward trajectory experienced the previous week.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, during the session the dollar suffered a monetary policy of the Reservation Federal warmer than investors anticipated, but as the morning progressed, a change in the rhetoric that inflation will not be a transitory event once again gave strength to the greenback as it is considered by the markets as a safeguard asset.

Despite this, since the end of October of 20.6090 pesos per unit, the exchange rate at the end of November reflects an accumulated loss of 85.91 pesos, to which the recent gains alleviated the monthly drop a bit.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 21.4681 – Sale: $ 21.4681

: Buy $ 21.4681 – Sale: $ 21.4681 HSBC : Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22

: Buy: $ 19.69 – Sale: $ 21.22 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 21.70

: Buy: $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 21.70 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 21.70

Buy: $ 20.82 – Sale: $ 21.70 Banorte: Buy: $ 20.25- Sale: $ 21.70

Buy: $ 20.25- Sale: $ 21.70 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.30

Buy: $ 19.60 – Sale: $ 22.30 IXE: Buy: $ 20.25- Sale: $ 21.70

Buy: $ 20.25- Sale: $ 21.70 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20

Buy: $ 20.80 – Sale: $ 22.20 Monex: Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 22.06

Buy: $ 21.06 – Sale: $ 22.06 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.45 – Sale: $ 21.43

Buy: $ 20.45 – Sale: $ 21.43 Inbursa: Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 21.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 Santander: Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 22.05

Buy: $ 20.51 – Sale: $ 22.05 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.95

Buy: $ 20.93 – Sale: $ 21.95 Banregio: Buy: $ 20.10 – Sale: $ 22.10

Regarding the bitcoin, is currently at $ 57,312.9 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, it is priced at $ 24.31 pesos, for $ 28.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

