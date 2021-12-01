Doesn’t the BATTERY last for your iPhone? Apple gives these TIPS to conserve battery

The iPhone from Manzana It is the most popular object of desire in the world. This is partly due to ios, the operating system that makes it operate and also the ultra-slim design of the device, which has set a trend in an increasingly competitive industry.

However, the design works against this smartphone, since, despite its optimized hardware and software, making the iPhone be that thin brings with it sacrifices such as the size of the batteries, and therefore less autonomy compared to other brands.

For that weakness that he has iPhone compared to smartphones from other manufacturers, Manzana provides these tips to help you keep your battery. And to know how to apply them, first you have to understand what the battery life is and what its useful life is.

Difference between battery life and lifespan

Apple indicates that the “battery duration”Is the time that a device is operating with a power load. While the “battery lifeIs how long the battery lasts until you need to replace it, that is, its life cycle.

Tips from Apple to extend the life of the iPhone battery

On its website, Apple offers you some advice in its section on “Maximizing Battery Life and Life“:

Update software

The first of the general tips indicates update ios from iPhone to its latest version, due to the fact that the software updates of Manzana include enhancements that optimize energy saving, so users should always make sure they have the latest version, even on other devices like Mac and iWatch.

Avoid exposing your smartphone to high temperatures

If you go out to the beach or have the privilege of sunbathing in a garden with your cell phone at the side, the battery can quickly lower the life by 50%. Even storing the phone in a very hot place can deteriorate the battery. Manzana indicates that at iPhone It is affected by high temperatures, therefore, they must be avoided.

The new ones iPhone They are designed to operate in a wide range of ambient temperatures, preferably 16 to 22 ° C. However, it is very important to avoid exposing the device to ambient temperatures above 35 ° C, as heat can permanently damage the battery’s capacity, which can cause it to discharge faster than normal.

How to make iPhone battery last longer?

Now, to prolong the duration of the energy between each recharge, we leave you these tips:

Automatic brightness and wireless disconnect

For save battery you can adjust the screen brightness to the minimum and use the Wi-Fi connection instead of data, if you are at home. What’s more, Manzana indicates that it is possible to extend the duration of the iPhone battery activating automatic brightness.

Another tip is to disconnect Bluetooth if it is not used, as well as geolocation, if you have the iPhone with the location activated. If you are at home, it is better to disconnect the location.

Activate battery saving

There is also the “battery saving mode”, An easy way to extend the duration of the iPhone battery when your energy is low. The device warns you when the battery level drops to 20%, and then to 10%, and in this way it suggests you activate the battery save mode.

Disable push notifications

For cases where an app frequently activates the notification screen, Manzana It also recommends disabling push notifications for the application in question.

Don’t leave your iPhone connected to the computer

Something that is not widely known that a phone can download is to connect and turn on the computer to charge it; If the iPhone is connected to a computer that is turned off, in sleep or standby mode, the cell phone battery may drain.

