Do you have 17 million? This is the spectacular mansion of Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso in California

The Hollywood star is willing to change of scene to the Big Apple and for that wants to get rid of his luxurious mansion in Pacific Palisades (California), which is for sale through the prestigious real estate agency The Agency for ‘only’ 21 million dollars (17.2 million euros).

Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso placeholder image, who along with his children are currently serving quarantine in Byron Bay (Australia) before the actor joins the filming of the next Thor movie in Sydney with Chris Hemsworth, they plan to leave sunny California to make their luxurious Brooklyn Heights, New York penthouse their primary residence.

Matt Damon’s mansion. (The Agency)

Located in the exclusive Upper Riviera neighborhood, the impressive zen-style dwelling it is located just one step away from that of your best friend, Ben affleck.

The modern mansion of the protagonist of the ‘Bourne’ saga has 1,254 square meters distributed on two floors with seven bedrooms and ten bathrooms, and is surrounded by a huge tropical garden, in addition to offering maximum privacy for residents and guests.

The exterior of the spectacular home. (The Agency)

Rooms have lots of natural light thanks to huge floor to ceiling windows and skylights and the living room opens up to a luxurious kitchen fully equipped.

Almost all the bedrooms in the mansion, located on the first floor, they have their own private terrace. The master suite also has a double dressing room, massage room and spa.

One of the bedrooms. (The Agency)

When it comes to the home of a movie star, could not miss a projection room in addition to a wine cellar, gym, swimming pool, terrace for al fresco dining, games and bar.

Spacious rooms with lots of natural light. (The Agency)

The actor and his family have lived in this mansion designed by Grant Kirkpatric what has all the luxuries of a five-star hotel.

Impressive walk-in closet. (The Agency)

Ideal for a (wealthy) family, the extensive back garden includes a play area for the little ones and a pond with koi fish Now, we can only calculate our savings and see if this amazing luxury property falls into our budget. Would you like it?