Disclaimer: Alfonso Cuarón’s new suspense series for Apple TV +

The new Apple TV + series, entitled “Disclaimer”, Is from the production of the director, writer, producer, cinematographer and editor, winner of several Academy Awards, Golden Globes and BAFTA awards, Alfonso Cuaron (Winner of the Golden Lion “Roma,” “Gravity,” “Children of Men”).

This series will work through its production company Esperanto FilmojIn addition, Cuarón will write, direct and produce the series.

The psychological thriller will star award-winning and internationally acclaimed actors Cate blanchett (“Don’t Look Up,” “Nightmare Alley,” “Pinocchio”), who will also serve as an executive producer, and Kevin Kline (“The Starling,” “Beauty and the Beast” and the Broadway play “Present Laughter”), who will make his debut in a series.

Based on Renee Knight’s novel of the same name, “Disclaimer” Blanchett will star ‘Catherine Ravenscroft,’ a successful and respected television journalist and documentarian whose work has been based on revealing the hidden transgressions of long-respected institutions.

The story unfolds when an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on his nightstand, he is horrified to realize that she is a key character in a story that she hoped was buried in the past for a long time. A story that reveals its darkest secret. A secret that he thought was his alone.

The series will be the first project to be released from the several years with Cuarón, who will be developing television series exclusively for Apple TV +.

This series joins Apple’s list of award-winning series. It also marks the first time that Cuarón has written and directed all episodes of an original series. Cuarón is currently serving as producer on the original Apple film “Raymond and Ray” which is in production at Apple Studios.

“Disclaimer” is produced by Esperanto Filmoj and Anonymous Content. The Oscar winner, Emmanuel lubezki (“Gravity,” “Birdman,” “The Revenant”) and multiple Academy Award nominee Bruno Delbonnel (“The Tragedy of Macbeth,” “Inside Llewyn Davis,” “Darkest Hour”) will serve as cinematographers. in this project.

Cuarón serves as executive producer alongside Gabriela Rodríguez from Esperanto Filmoj and David Levine, Dawn Olmstead and Steve Golin from Anonymous Content. Blanchett is an executive producer and Renee Knight is serving as a co-executive producer.

“Disclaimer” joins a growing roster of award-winning Apple Original series, including the Emmy Award and SAG Award and Critics’ Choice Award “Ted Lasso”; the Emmy, Critics Choice and SAG Award-winning series “The Morning Show”; NAACP Image Award Winning Truth Be Told; the recently revamped “Physical,” a drama by creator Annie Weisman, starring and produced by Rose Byrne; as well as highly anticipated series including “The Shrink Next Door,” starring Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd; “WeCrashed,” starring and produced by Academy, Golden Globe and SAG award winners Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto; “Five Days At Memorial” by Oscar winner John Ridley and Emmy winner Carlton Cuse; and “Roar,” a new women’s anthology series directed by creators Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and executive producers Nicole Kidman and Bruna Papandrea.

