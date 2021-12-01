Diego Lainez scores his third goal for Betis in three years

The Mexican took advantage of the title in the Copa del Rey game and just 28 minutes into the game made it 0-2 against Alicante

Diego Lainez took almost two years to score again with Real Betis. The youth squad of America was the author of the 2-0 match of the first round of the Copa del Rey against Alicante, a team that plays in the equivalent of the Fourth Division of Spain. With the annotation, the Mexican adds three goals with the Spanish team, which he arrived in 2019.

Diego Lainez with Betis

Lainez took advantage of the ownership in the match of the Copa del Rey and just 28 minutes into the game, he made it 0-2 against him. Alicante, after Cristian Tello opened the scoring at 7 ‘.

With the goal of the youth squad America before him Alicante, the Mexican already adds three annotations with the shirt of the Real Betis. However, he had to wait almost two seasons to meet again with the networks.

Lainez He arrived at the Spanish team at the beginning of 2019 and with just two months in the Sevillian squad he scored his first goal, which fell on February 14, 2019 against the Rennes on the UEFA Europa League. In that match, Diego scored 3-3 in the last play of the international commitment.

That year, the Mexican youth closed it with his second goal with Real Betis. It was on December 19 in the first round of the Copa del Rey against him Antoniano, which they beat 0-3, the third came from the youth squad America.

At a general level, the goal against him Alicante is the third that Lainez So far in 2021, he scored the previous two with the Mexican team, as he was present with a goal in the final of the Nations League, same that won USA, also scored in a preparation match against Panama, prior to Tokyo 2020 Olympics.