Diego Lainez scores a goal with Betis in Copa del Rey after almost 2 years

Almost two years later Diego lainez he scored a goal again with the shirt of the Real Betis, and he did it this Wednesday at the start of the Copa del Rey for the Sevillian team, who faced the Alicante of the regional league of Valencia.

The player trained in the basic forces of the America was the in charge of scoring the second goal from night to minute 28, after Cristian Tello He was in charge of opening the scoring with a great goal just at minute seven.

Lainez He did not score with the Sevillian team since December 19, 2019, when he scored the Antoniano in the first round of the Copa del Rey 2019-2020: That match was won by Betis 4-0.

???? DIEGUITO GOAL ???? Diego Lainez scores his first goal with Betis after almost two years (Antoniano, December 19, 2019). Now the victim was Alicante in the Copa del Rey. pic.twitter.com/kRS8YNOYbH – Raúl Muñoz (@RaulMunozMEX) December 1, 2021

This is the third goal of Diego with the Spanish box. The first fell on February 14, 2019 in the Ida game of the Round of 32 of the UEFA Europa League 2018-2019 against the French team Stade Rennes.

Before this game, in which he jumped from the start for the first time this season, Lainez barely sumaba 20 minutes in La Liga, where he Betis marches in fifth place in the standings, and 62 ‘in the Europa League, tournament in which they are already classified to the Final Phase.