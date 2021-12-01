Diariofarma brings together parliamentarians to advance the development of Personalized Precision Medicine

DIARIOFARMA | 01.12.2021 – 22:08

The importance of Personalized Precision Medicine and the challenges that must be faced in the coming years to make it a reality, has been the main objective of a colloquium organized by Diariofarma where the importance of this discipline in areas such as clinical, has been addressed. economic, political and legislative.

The meeting is part of the cycle of ‘Sustainability and innovation’ that Diariofarma launched years ago aimed at members of the Health commissions of Congress and the Senate and which is now being retaken in person

The conference, on this occasion, had the participation of the president-elect of the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO), Andrés Cervantes, the professor of the Andalusian School of Public Health, José Martínez Olmos and the member of the Health Commission of the Senate, Rubén Moreno, as well as various deputies and senators of the Health commissions of the Congress and Senate.

The event, which has had the collaboration of Pfizer, Takeda and Roche, was presented by Martínez Olmos who carried out a technical approach to Personalized Precision Medicine. In this context, he alluded to the study presentation that he promoted in the Senate during the last legislature in which issues related to genomics and precision medicine were addressed. Martínez Olmos highlighted that this work was a challenge due to the “enormous innovation” in this area that opens the door to the development of diagnostic techniques and therapeutic options that can solve health problems. This expert assured that “scientific innovation is a challenge for any health system, since it has to allow the incorporation of innovations into clinical practice”. In addition, this expert highlighted the need to bet on the “capacity and training of professionals, since they are very disruptive advances”.

Strategic bet

Martínez Olmos assured that “this type of change is not resolved with specific decisions, like other types of decisions, since they venture a revolutionary change and need a strategic commitment in the short, medium and long term that involves all the political forces that govern and which will enable “the decisions to be adopted to be sustainable.”

Finally, Martínez Olmos pointed out that “these disruptive changes also produce modifications not only in clinical practice, but also in the way of acting of the different health services”, for which, as he pointed out, “the need to redefine them will arise” and incorporate other professionals in the field of data and information processing, since digitization and the application of artificial intelligence will be essential.

After the introduction of Martínez Olmos, Andrés Cervantes addressed the challenges to make Precision Medicine in cancer a reality. He raised the question from its origins to the current situation. This expert highlighted that it is a differential challenge for the medical profession and that it has an extraordinary scope and dimension. In this sense, he assured that with these advances “the medical profession has become extraordinarily complex, since the context has changed so radically”.

Cervantes stressed that medicine has taken advantage of precision instruments and made a journey from when medicine was fundamentally clinical, until, later, within the 20th century, a great development of fight against pathologies, such as cancer, has been allowed in which at present his approach is “essentially molecular”.

As he said, there is currently a great distance between what today’s professionals learned in college regarding what many diseases look like today. In this way, Cervantes pointed out that up to now patients have been “treated by closing their eyes and looking only at superficial aspects and not delving into the essence of the diseases.”

The president-elect of ESMO pointed out that in the field of molecular diagnosis “today we have the ability to detect micro rearrangements that are essential” to determine the appropriate treatment and that, on some occasions, “are very effective” while considering contraindicated standard treatment.

Another of the key aspects that were highlighted by this expert was the need to create entities, such as interdisciplinary committees that require a lot of interaction and specific training in areas such as bioinformatics, among others. For this reason, he considered that “a lot of information, health education and a very important institutional attitude” are required.

Finally, Cervantes explained the plans put in place in France and Belgium on the matter and made reference to the project ‘One million genomes’, where the actions taken by the Belgian government at the national level to implement a program of precision medicine.

Replicas by Rubén Moreno and Martínez Olmos

After the conference by Andrés Cervantes, the member of the Senate Health Commission, Rubén Moreno and the professor of the Andalusian School of Public Health, José Martínez Olmos, contributed their vision.

Moreno stressed that the current situation is more complex than when genomics began, since “many more aspects” have to be introduced, including the social determinants of health or environmental issues. In tune with Cervantes, he highlighted the need to incorporate Artificial Intelligence and added that the participation of professionals who “convert information into knowledge” is essential, so that it can be “applied to disease management and political decision-making health, in addition to evaluating the measures and their evolution, “said Moreno.

On the other hand, he pointed out that it will be necessary to have the vision of “patients, the pharmaceutical industry” together with that of public administrations so that they collaborate to face a radical change that “will not only be for patients and diseases, but also for the entire SNS ”. For this reason, he stressed that “it will have to be organized with new policies, new regulations, with new models of access and financing” and called for the promotion of public-private collaboration with a high dimension, having long-term objectives in order to adapt the healthcare system to the requirements of the future.

Monero emphasized that we must “become aware of the need for new infrastructures, new profiles of professionals and new interactions between all of us”, since, according to him, the changes to be faced are of such depth that “it is not enough just to read the genome and draw four conclusions ”not only with the approval of initiatives,“ such as the Advanced Health Plan ”.

For his part, Martínez Olmos, in his turn to reply, highlighted the different challenges that must be faced. Among them, in the first place, he addressed the importance of “equity” and considered it necessary “that reference centers be articulated”. In addition, he emphasized that for this it is necessary to “redefine and expand health services within the framework of the EU.” It was precisely in this area that part of the solution was focused on acquiring and accessing new “so disruptive and expensive” technologies.

Finally, the colloquium closed with a round of comments and questions from the parliamentarians in attendance. In this context, Cervantes pointed out that “to implement innovation it does not have to be done for fashion, it has to be done because a benefit has been measured and quantified.” In this regard, he stressed that “as a country it would have to be able to shorten the time of access to medicines, something that is potentially good for citizens.” He also considered that it is necessary to implement changes in administrative processes and that “their harmonization is necessary so that the path of innovation to the patient is shorter.”