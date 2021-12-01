Criticism: Review of “King Richard: A winning family” (“King Richard”), by Reinaldo Marcus Green, with Will Smith

The new film by the director of Monsters and men gives a sports drama with a noble classic spirit about the rise of the sisters Venus and Serena Williams to the pantheon of world tennis from the hand of his mother Brandi and especially his father Richard.

King Richard: A Winning Family (King Richard, United States / 2021). Direction: Reinaldo Marcus Green. Cast: Will Smith, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal, Andy Bean, Kevin Dunn, and Craig Tate. Screenplay: Zach Baylin. Photography: Robert Elswit. Edition: Pamela Martin. Music: Kris Bowers. Distributor: Warner Bros. Duration: 146 minutes. Suitable for people over 13 years old.



Will Smith is not only the protagonist but also the producer – along with his wife Jada Pinkett Smith – of this film. In fact, in the video that was shown before the screening at the Mar del Plata Festival, the actor appeared congratulating along with the young co-stars Saniyaa Sidney and Demi Singleton. The director – who is usually the star of every festival – shone this time by his absence. It is that, as it is told, King richard is a very pertinent story for these times: an epic of overcoming in the midst of multiple deficiencies, violence and racism. And the Smith couple did not miss the opportunity to take the lead.

During the long reign of the Williams sisters, the sadistic and manipulative methods of their father Richard (Smith) were questioned by many, but in this film he is little less than the hero of the story, the mastermind behind the success. Yes, he looks strict and demanding, but he is the one who always makes each of the decisions that will eventually emerge as correct. Even if he is underestimated by white businessmen, even if Compton’s black gang members nearly beat him to death, even if Social Security visits him to verify that he is not an abusive father, he will always end up getting away with it.

How a lower-middle-class African-American family ended up dominating one of the most aristocratic (and whitest) sports in the universe is what King richard They will exhibit in great detail and displaying a very classic welcome. We have a sickly obsessive father, a mother who was not far behind (Oracene “Brandi” Williams is played by Aunjanue Ellis) and five daughters, two of whom would become tennis prodigies from a very young age: Venus (Saniyaa Sidney) and Serena (Demi Singleton). As in any good sports story (and not just sports), the contribution of secondary characters is essential for the narration to grow in tension and emotion and here Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal also shine as coaches Paul Cohen and Rick Macci, respectively. .

Although archival materials with the great moments of the Williams ‘careers appear among the end credits, the film opts to show the girls’ childhood and adolescence, just until Venus – in 1994 and only 14 years old – faces in her second game as a professional to the then number one in the world, the Spanish Arantxa Sánchez-Vicario. It’s a wise Zach Baylin script decision, of course. What’s the point of rebuilding something that every tennis lover knows perfectly? However, how the Williams empire was put together (because Richard was more than a father an architect or an engineer) is something not so well known and that the film exposes, beyond some common places of the subgenre of sports fiction and omissions such as that the marriage would end up separating in 2002, with an undoubted narrative prowess Old fashioned, remarkable performances and nobility of spirit.

