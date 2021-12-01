Create camera the size of a grain of salt with great image clarity

Ultra-compact chamber samples the size of a coarse grain of salt. | Photo: Princeton University.

Researchers from Princeton University and the University of Washington developed a chamber as small as a grain of coarse salt, based on a technology called “metasurface”, capable of detecting problems in the human body and allowing the detection of super small robots.

With this development, the experts managed to overcome the obstacles presented by micro-sized cameras that captured blurry and distorted images with limited fields of view.

And it is that unlike a traditional camera that uses a series of curved glass or plastic lenses to focus the light rays; This new optical system is based on a technology called “metasurface”, which can be produced in a very similar way to a computer chip, overcoming the problem of the quality of the images obtained.

What is this micro camera for?

Due to this joint design of camera hardware and computational processing, this chamber the size of a grain of salt it could enable minimally invasive endoscopy with medical robots to diagnose and treat disease, and improve imaging for other robots with size and weight limitations.

Even arrays of thousands of cameras of this type could be used for full scene detection, turning surfaces into cameras.

What is the metasurface?

The “metasurface” used in the chamber the size of a grain of salt it is the union of 1.6 million cylindrical poles, each approximately the size of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), with a unique geometry, which function as an optical antenna.

The “metasurfaces” of the camera They are based on silicon nitride, a glass-like material that is compatible with standard semiconductor manufacturing methods used for computer chips, their developers said.

Thanks to this “meta surface” it is possible to produce sharp, full-color images similar to those taken with a conventional composite camera lens 500 thousand times larger in volume, the researchers reported in an article published Nov. 29 in Nature Communications.

A new system called neural nano-optics (right) can produce sharp, full-color images. | Photo: Princeton University.

This is possible because the design of each pole is varied to correctly shape the entire optical wavefront. With the help of algorithms based on machine learning, the interactions of publications with light are combined to produce images of the highest quality and the widest field of view for a “metasurface” chamber full color developed to date.

A key innovation in camera creation it was the integrated design of the optical surface and the signal processing algorithms that produced the image. This boosted the performance of the camera in natural light conditions, in contrast to previous metasurface cameras that required pure laser light from a laboratory or other ideal conditions to produce high-quality images, said Felix Heide, lead author of the study.

To check the results obtained with this micro-chamber the size of a grain of salt, the researchers compared the images produced with their system with results from previous metasurface cameras, as well as with images captured by conventional composite optics using a series of six refractive lenses. Achieving images comparable to those of the traditional lens configuration.

Other ultra-compact metasurface lenses have suffered significant image distortions, small fields of view and limited ability to capture the full spectrum of visible light, known as RGB images because they combine red, green and blue to produce different tones, experts said. .

Super micro cameras

Now the researchers are working to add more computational capabilities to the own cameraAs beyond optimizing image quality, they would like to add capabilities for object detection and other detection modalities relevant to medicine and robotics.

They also envision the use of ultra-compact imagers to create “sensor-like surfaces,” which convert individual surfaces into cameras that have an ultra-high resolution, so it would no longer be necessary to have three cameras on the back of a mobile phone, but the whole back of your phone would turn into a giant camera.