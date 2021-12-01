Create a camera the size of a coarse grain of salt, capable of taking sharp color images

The quality of the images captured by the device is comparable to that obtained by the lens of a conventional composite camera, despite being about 500,000 times smaller.

A team of scientists from Princeton University and the University of Washington has developed an ultra-compact camera the size of a coarse grain of salt, capable of taking sharp color images, comparable to those achieved by the lens of a conventional composite camera, despite being a few 500,000 times smaller.

The microcamera system, says Princeton University, is based on a technology known as a metasurface, composed of a few 1.6 million of cylindrical posts microscopic, each of which has a different geometry and works as an independent optical antenna. The tiny sensors are embedded in a space of half a millimeter, in a process similar to that of making microprocessors.

The light signals captured by the filaments are processed and combined through the use of machine learning algorithms, resulting in high-quality images with a wider field of view, compared to the miniature cameras currently used in the medical area, which produce distorted or blurry images when using curved glass or plastic lenses.

The use of these devices, known as neural nano-optic systems, could revolutionize the world of medicine, opening the possibility of developing medical robots capable of diagnosing and treating diseases and even perform procedures minimally invasive.

Similarly, by using large arrays of filaments, “individual surfaces could be converted into ultra-high resolution cameras, so that three of these would no longer be needed on the back of the phone, but the entire rear would become a giant camera, “said Felix Heide, co-author of the recent Nature Communications paper detailing the technology development process.

If you liked it, share it with your friends!