“Cowboy Bebop” and Faye Valentine, the heroine without a past who forges her own future | Netflix | Daniella Pineda | Anime | Live-Action | SKIP-ENTER

According to the criteria of Know more

When last August the first photos of the live-action of “Cowboy bebop”, The actress Daniella Pineda met a sinister side of the internet: that of those fans who criticize so insidiously that their opinions limit harassment. And all because of how the bounty hunter Faye Valentine is dressed, the character she plays and whose origins date back to 1998, when the anime that inspired the series was released.

READ ALSO: “Cowboy Bebop”: we saw Netflix’s ‘live action’ before everyone else and this is our review

Although Pineda did not see “Cowboy Bebop” when she was a teenager, she told El Comercio that she was familiar with the cinematic experience of anime, which has been adapted with its differences to live action. And when he finally saw the series, a mixture of science fiction with classic cinema, he understood why there were so many people in love with the story and its proposal, so different from Hollywood productions. In the conversation, developed remotely through the Zoom platform, he told us that he saw “Sailor Moon”, like so many young people on the continent, with Sailor Mars being his favorite character.

And like Sailor Mars, Pineda’s Faye Valentine has her own style of facing society. She enters this tradition of dangerous women in fiction, the femme fatales, whose past is a mystery to the viewer and whose loyalties are always in doubt. But Faye has her differences. While in the pulp police stories that inspired the series it is typical to find the dangerous woman with a past hidden from the viewer, for Faye this is also unknown: she does not remember anything since she woke up from cryogenization and she is always looking for answers.

Daniella Pineda. Photo: Tiziano Lugli, courtesy of El Comercio.

“Faye is not defined by her sad past. She is discovering things ”, says Pineda, who also highlights the brightness of her leading character. Faye is unlike the usual male leads, with the gloomy eyes and violent demeanor so common in fiction. Faye has a good time, and the actress says that the experience was also like that in the recordings with her co-stars, John Cho (Spike Spiegel) and Mustafa Shakir (Jet Black).

There is one scene in particular that shows the dynamics of the group: When they all go to meet Pierrot Le Fou, the clown who wants to kill Spike Spiegel, so they rehearse an elaborate plan that requires memorizing a rhyme. The mistakes, the little fights that arise at that moment define the group dynamic in a good way, and that echoes the dynamics established in the original anime. And you can’t talk about Bebop without mentioning Ein, the extremely intelligent corgi who in the new series is played by the dogs Charlie and Harry, who in Pineda’s words are divas in the best tradition of classic Hollywood.

All this was known only with the premiere, but that did not prevent a sector of fans from attacking Pineda in a virtual way before it.

The attacks were “sustained” by the fact that Valentine’s wardrobe is not as small as that of his animated counterpart; and that his physique does not correspond to the drawing either, rather exaggerated in his attributes. “First, I wanted to apologize to the fans for not fitting anatomically to the character of Faye Valentine. I am eighty feet tall, breasts double D, waist two inches. You know, they looked everywhere and couldn’t find her. It’s strange. So they went for my meager ass, ”he said wryly. When we consulted him again on this matter, Pineda told us that he no longer pays so much attention to criticism, that they will always exist. Thus, she goes about her business and consequently we will see her in a few months at the end of the “Jurassic World” trilogy, along with Bryce Dallas Howard and Chris Pratt.

And we may see it in a second season of “Cowboy Bebop”, which has not yet been announced but due to the reception of the series, which at the end of this article is the second most viewed in the world. Faye’s story still has more secrets to reveal, as does Pineda’s performance. See you, space cowboy.

Fact

All the live-action episodes of “Cowboy BeBop” are available on Netflix.

Look also

Introduction of “Cowboy Bebop”, the anime directed by Shinichirō Watanabe (Video: TV Tokyo) null

It may interest you