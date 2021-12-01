Confusion around alleged comment by CR7 about Messi’s Ballon d’Or

A few days after Lionel Messi won the Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo commented on a post on social networks questioning the award that the Argentine received, a fact that caused confusion

Cristiano Ronaldo apparently did not agree with the choice of France Football, who gave his seventh Ballon d’Or to Lionel Messi last Monday for the performances that the star signed in 2021.

Messi and Cristiano applaud at the Ballon d’Or ceremony Getty Images

Ronaldo commented on a post by a follower of his who harshly criticized the award given to Messi.

“Stole. Shame. Simply unfortunate. They all saw it. Anyone who is smart enough knows who really deserves it. Receiving awards without deserving it is false happiness, without pride. Regardless of these awards, CR7 will always be the best ever!”, Highlights part of the publication.

For his part, the Manchester United star reacted to the post by noting: “Facts!”

In Spain they give it as a fact with an image of the alleged posting, but that at present the publication no longer appears, which indicates that he repented.